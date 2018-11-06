Listen Live Sports

Evolent Health: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

November 6, 2018 5:11 pm
 
ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) _ Evolent Health Inc. (EVH) on Tuesday reported a loss of $12.4 million in its third quarter.

The Arlington, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 16 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 4 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 5 cents per share.

The health care software and consulting services provider posted revenue of $149.9 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $150.2 million, also beating Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $142.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Evolent Health said it expects revenue in the range of $185 million to $190 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $624 million to $629 million.

Evolent Health shares have risen 86 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $22.86, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EVH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EVH

