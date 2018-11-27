Listen Live Sports

Ex-bookkeeper sentenced to prison for embezzlement

November 27, 2018 10:23 am
 
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — A Virginia woman who embezzled more than $326,000 from a family business in Connecticut has been sentenced to nearly three years in prison.

Miriam Dubay, of Purcellville, Virginia, was sentenced to 33 months in prison Monday. She pleaded guilty in June to wire fraud.

Court documents show the former Shelton, Connecticut, resident worked as a bookkeeper for the small, unnamed family-owned business.

Prosecutors say she stole the money by forging 168 company checks from 2010 until 2016 and by stealing customer cash payments.

The 66-year-old Dubay talked about remodeling her home at the time of the thefts, according to prosecutors, and purchased items including a $650 coat.

A judge also ordered Dubay to make full restitution.

She is scheduled to report to prison Jan. 16.

