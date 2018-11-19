Listen Live Sports

Family of girl electrocuted at MGM resort plans to sue

November 19, 2018 8:03 am
 
OXON HILL, Md. (AP) — The family of a then-6-year-old girl who was electrocuted at the MGM National Harbor resort just outside Washington plans to sue.

News outlets obtained a copy of a forthcoming lawsuit from the family of Zynae Green, who turned 7 Sunday at an “acute medical care facility.” Green was shocked while swinging on a lighted handrail in June.

Family lawyers say she went into cardiac arrest and remains in a semi-vegetative state, unable to walk or talk.

MGM Resorts acknowledged the looming lawsuit in a Sunday statement, saying the company is committed to reaching a resolution.

MGM blamed the faulty wiring identified in a Prince George’s County report on contractors.

County officials are working with the FBI to determine the possibility of public corruption and whether corners were cut to speed up the resort’s opening.

