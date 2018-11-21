Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Foot Locker and Autodesk jump while First Energy falls

November 21, 2018 5:24 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Wednesday:

Foot Locker Inc., up $6.87 to $52.96

The shoe retailer’s profit and sales were better than analysts expected.

Autodesk Inc., up $11.99 to $135.04

        Insight by Verizon: Feds provide perspective on IT modernization in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The design software company had a strong quarter and said it will buy construction software maker PlanGrid.

Gap Inc., up $1.15 to $25.81

The clothing retailer had a solid third quarter and said it will close more struggling Gap stores.

Noble Energy Inc., up 77 cents to $24.48

Crude oil prices turned higher Wednesday a day after they plunged to their lowest price in 12 months.

Omnicom Group Inc., up 96 cents to $76.66

Internet and media companies rallied after taking sharp losses earlier in the week.

FirstEnergy Corp., down 65 cents to $37.30

High-dividend stocks including utilities and real estate companies lagged the rest of the market.

Caleres Inc., down $2.74 to $28.29

The footwear wholesaler reported a smaller-than-expected profit and cut its annual forecast.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc., up $2.22 to $22.05

The wholesale club company raised its annual forecasts following its third-quarter report.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

11|26 AMSUS 2018 Annual Meeting
11|27 SERDP & ESTCP Symposium
11|27 55th Annual AOC International Symposium...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US Army conducts Javelin training in Qatar

Today in History

1963: Johnson establishes Warren Commission