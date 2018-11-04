Listen Live Sports

Forecasters: Tornado hit Baltimore Amazon center, killing 2

November 4, 2018 2:26 pm
 
BALTIMORE (AP) — Officials confirm it was a tornado that ripped apart some of an Amazon distribution warehouse in Baltimore, killing two men who worked for outside employers.

The National Weather Service reports the tornado Friday night packed winds peaking at around 105 mph (169 kph) and traveled 2.5 miles (4 kilometers) through Baltimore.

The twister also blew over a tractor-trailer on Interstate 95 and smashed through garage doors at a van rental facility.

The storm pulled off part of the Amazon building’s roof, including iron rafters. That caused concrete panels along a 50-foot (15-meter) section of wall to collapse. A dozen cargo trailers were scattered.

The Baltimore Sun reports the victims were a 54-year-old employee of a real estate consulting firm and the 37-year-old owner of a trucking company that contracted with Amazon.

