Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Frontier pilots could be close to reaching new contract

November 12, 2018 1:56 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

DENVER (AP) — Frontier Airlines pilots could be close to reaching a new contract after over two years of talks.

The union representing pilots for the Denver-based discount carrier announced Monday it reached an “agreement in principle” on a deal including improvements to pay, work rules and benefits.

A statement from the Air Line Pilots Association says it still must be reviewed by the Frontier union’s executive council which will decide whether to send it to pilots for a vote.

Frontier pilots have been working under a contract negotiated while their airline was in bankruptcy.

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Pilots have picketed in Denver and sent a “strike bus” to cities in the airline’s network over the last year to try to build public awareness for their cause.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

US Army assists with typhoon relief in Pacific Islands

Today in History

1962: JFK announces fair housing legislation