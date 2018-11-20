Listen Live Sports

German strike: 14 Eurowings flights canceled at Duesseldorf

November 20, 2018 4:25 am
 
BERLIN (AP) — Budget airline Eurowings says 14 flights were canceled at Duesseldorf airport in western Germany after flight attendants started a temporary strike over working conditions.

German news agency dpa reported that flights were canceled Tuesday for eight hours until 12:30 p.m. local time (1130 GMT). Flight attendants are demanding, among other things, more reliable work schedules.

The ver.di union says the strike is a reaction to Eurowings’ refusal to further negotiate working conditions.

Eurowings, which belongs to Lufthansa, has condemned the strike and rejected the union’s allegations.

A Eurowings spokesperson could not immediately say how many passengers were affected by the strike.

