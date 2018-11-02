GlycoMimetics: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) _ GlycoMimetics Inc. (GLYC) on Friday reported a loss of $11.6 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Rockville, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 27 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 30 cents per share.

GlycoMimetics shares have fallen 24 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 14 percent in the last 12 months.

