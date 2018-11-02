Listen Live Sports

GlycoMimetics: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

November 2, 2018 7:39 am
 
ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) _ GlycoMimetics Inc. (GLYC) on Friday reported a loss of $11.6 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Rockville, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 27 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 30 cents per share.

GlycoMimetics shares have fallen 24 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 14 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GLYC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GLYC

