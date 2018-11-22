Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Greece’s creditors approve debt relief package

November 22, 2018 11:43 am
 
1 min read
Share       

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A eurozone bailout fund has approved the implementation of a major debt relief plan for Greece that it says would provide the crisis-scarred country significant savings over several decades.

The measures include a complex mix of interest rate improvements and repayment deferrals that were initially agreed upon in June. Meeting in Luxembourg on Thursday, the board of the bailout fund, the European Financial Stability Facility, activated the program after determining that Greece had met a list of conditions.

Klaus Regling, who heads the agency and its descendant fund, the ESM, said some of the relief measures activated Thursday remained “conditional on the continued implementation of key reforms.”

“We estimate that the total package of medium-term measures agreed by ministers last June should lead to a cumulative reduction of Greece’s debt-to-GDP ratio of around 30 percentage points until 2060.”

        Insight by Verizon: Feds provide perspective on IT modernization in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Greece ended its third international bailout in August but remains under tight supervision by European Union institutions to continue administrative reforms and cost-cutting measures despite high levels of poverty and unemployment.

Thursday’s decision was taken a day after a European Commission report said Greece was complying with its post-bailout commitments.

Under 2019 budget figures submitted to parliament this week, the country’s massive debt will peak at 180.4 percent of annual output this year and ease to 167.8 percent in 2019 — a drop from 335 billion euros to 323 billion euros ($382 billion to $368 billion).

Separately Thursday, Greece’s central bank announced a long-awaited proposal to reduce the huge volume of troubled loans that continue to weigh on Greek banks.

A special state-backed fund would handle some 40 billion euros worth of loans and securitize them.

Nearly 48 percent of all loans are non-performing or troubled, according to Bank of Greece data from before the bailout exit.

___

Cook reported from Brussels

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

11|26 AMSUS 2018 Annual Meeting
11|29 SMART PROC GOVCON 2018
11|30 Writing A Successful Business Plan...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy surgeon performs emergency appendectomy aboard ship

Today in History

1950: Truman refuses to rule out atomic weapons