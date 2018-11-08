Listen Live Sports

GTT Communications: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

November 8, 2018
 
MCLEAN, Va. (AP) _ GTT Communications Inc. (GTT) on Thursday reported a loss of $23.4 million in its third quarter.

The McLean, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 43 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 44 cents per share.

The telecommunications services provider posted revenue of $448.6 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $457.5 million.

GTT Communications shares have declined 18 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased almost 5 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GTT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GTT

