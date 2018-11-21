Listen Live Sports

Gunmen attack western Libya oil site, production unchanged

November 21, 2018 10:41 am
 
BENGHAZI, Libya (AP) — Libya’s oil company says eight gunmen attacked a substation of its southwestern Sharara oilfield but no employees were hurt and production was unaffected.

Wednesday’s statement from the National Oil Corporation says the attackers stole three company vehicles and mobile phones in the assault, which took place on Tuesday. Management of the subsidiary running the site, Akakus, along with security teams and regional authorities are seeking out the perpetrators.

The company says the attack “serves to show the ongoing need for heightened security at NOC and subsidiary facilities,” adding that oil sector remains a plush target for thieves.

Libya has been plagued with lawlessness since the 2011 uprising that toppled and killed longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi.

In September, the extremist Islamic State group attacked the NOC headquarters Tripoli, killing two people.

