Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Hess, Yelp and Activision slide while Revlon climb

November 9, 2018 4:40 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Friday:

Yelp Inc., down $11.57 to $31.93

The online reviews company’s revenue and forecasts fell far short of Wall Street forecasts.

Walt Disney Co., up $2 to $118

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The entertainment company disclosed a larger-than-expected profit as its movies performed well at the box office.

Hess Corp., down 8 cents to $59.15

Energy companies fell as oil prices continued to plunge.

Activision Blizzard Inc., down $7.78 to $55.01

The video game maker forecast disappointing sales over the holidays.

Revlon Inc., up $6.81 to $28.61

The beauty products company’s profit was stronger than analysts expected.

Finisar Corp., up $2.91 to $21.79

The fiber optic component supplier agreed to be bought by II-VI for $3.2 billion in cash and stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Co., up $2.90 to $63.80

Household goods makers and other high-dividend stocks fared better than the rest of the market Friday as high-growth companies fell.

PG&E Corp., down $7.88 to $39.92

California utility companies fell as fast-moving wildfires in the southern part of the state spread.

___

This story has been corrected to show that the wildfires are in southern, not northern, California.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

US Marines place new wire at California port of entry

Today in History

1973: Nixon signs bill in support of Alaskan oil pipeline