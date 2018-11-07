Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Hospital foundation head fired after embezzlement probe

November 7, 2018 6:17 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The longtime CEO of a Louisiana hospital foundation has been fired following an investigation that found “a pattern of forgery and embezzlement of funds.”

The Advocate reports that Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center announced Tuesday that John Paul Funes had been fired from its nonprofit fundraising arm after a third-party investigation.

Funes has led multiple multimillion-dollar fundraising campaigns for the hospital’s additions and upgrades. He had been head of the foundation for more than a decade and previously served as administrator of Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital.

The hospital says law enforcement has been contacted, but declined to release additional details. Funes’ attorney, Walt Green, declined to comment to the newspaper.

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

___

Information from: The Advocate, http://theadvocate.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Health News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors usher in ship as it returns to Virginia base

Today in History

1995: Budget issues spark longest government shutdown period in history