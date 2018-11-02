Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

How major US stock indexes fared Friday

November 2, 2018 4:40 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

U.S. stocks slipped Friday as Apple absorbed its worst loss in more than four years. Thanks to gains over the previous three days, the S&P 500 index finished with its biggest weekly increase since March.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 index retreated 17.31 points, or 0.6 percent, to 2,723.06.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gave up 109.91 points, or 0.4 percent, to 25,270.83.

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The Nasdaq composite declined 77.06 points, or 1 percent, to 7,356.99.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks added 3 points, or 0.2 percent, to 1,547.98.

For the week:

The S&P 500 jumped 64.37 points, or 2.4 percent.

The Dow gained 582.52 points, or 2.4 percent.

The Nasdaq rose 189.78 points, or 2.6 percent.

The Russell 2000 surged 64.16 points, or 4.3 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 49.45 points, or 1.8 percent.

The Dow is up 551.61 points, or 2.2 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 453.60 points, or 6.6 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 12.47 points, or 0.8 percent.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors pose for a command photo aboard naval ship

Today in History

1906: Roosevelt makes first presidential trip abroad