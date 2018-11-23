Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
How major US stock indexes fared Friday

November 23, 2018 2:01 pm
 
Stocks closed lower in shortened session on Wall Street Friday as energy stocks declined along with the price of oil. The benchmark S&P 500 closed in what’s known on Wall Street as a correction — 10 percent below its most recent high.

Trading volume was light with the markets open for only a half day after the Thanksgiving holiday.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 index fell 17.37 points, or 0.7 percent, to 2,632.56.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 178.74 points, or 0.7 percent, to 24,285.95.

The Nasdaq composite dropped 33.27 points, or 0.5 percent, to 6,938.98.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks picked up 0.40 points, or 0.03 percent, to 1,488.68.

For the week:

The S&P 500 fell 103.71 points, or 3.8 percent.

The Dow lost 1,127.27 points, or 4.4 percent.

The Nasdaq declined 308.89 points, or 4.3 percent.

The Russell 2000 gave up 38.85 points, or 2.5 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 41.05 points, or 1.5 percent.

The Dow is down 433.27 points, or 1.8 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 35.59 points, or 0.5 percent.

The Russell 2000 is down 46.83 points, or 3.1 percent.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

