The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

November 8, 2018 4:56 pm
 
Stocks in the U.S. slipped Thursday as the ninth consecutive drop in crude oil prices hurt energy companies. U.S. markets were coming off huge gains the day before.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 index lost 7.06 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,806.83.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 10.92 points to 26,191.22.

The Nasdaq composite skidded 39.87 points, or 0.5 percent, to 7,530.88.

The Russell 200 index of smaller-company stocks gave up 3.95 points, or 0.2 percent, to 1,578.21.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 83.77 points, or 3.1 percent.

The Dow is up 920.39 points, or 3.6 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 173.89 points, or 2.4 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 30.23 points, or 2 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 133.22 points, or 5 percent.

The Dow is up 1,472 points, or 6 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 627.49 points, or 9.1 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 42.70 points, or 2.8 percent.

