Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

November 29, 2018 4:39 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

U.S. stocks finished lower Thursday as an afternoon rally faded away. Banks and technology companies fell, a day after the market pulled off a huge rally.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 index gave up 5.99 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,737.80.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 27.59 points, or 0.1 percent, to 25,338.84.

        Insight by Tableau: Feds provide insight on data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The Nasdaq composite dipped 18.51 points, or 0.3 percent, to 7,273.08.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks retreated 5 points, or 0.3 percent, to 1,525.39.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 105.24 points, or 4 percent.

The Dow is up 1,052.89 points, or 4.3 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 334.10 points, or 4.8 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 36.71 points, or 2.5 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 64.19 points, or 2.4 percent.

The Dow is up 619.62 points, or 2.5 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 369.69 points, or 5.4 percent.

The Russell 2000 is down 10.12 points, or 0.7 percent.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|10 Small Business Breakfast: DLA...
12|10 CLEEN III Industry Day
12|10 Writing Persuasive Federal Proposals -...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors man machine gun aboard Navy ship

Today in History

1941: Japanese forces attack Pearl Harbor