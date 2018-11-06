Listen Live Sports

How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

November 6, 2018 4:27 pm
 
U.S. stocks rose Tuesday as industrial and technology companies recovered some of the big losses they took over the last month. Strong company earnings also contributed to the gains, but stocks stayed calm as traders waited for results from the midterm elections in the U.S.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 index climbed 17.14 points, or 0.6 percent, to 2,755.45.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 173.31 points, or 0.7 percent, to 25,635.01.

The Nasdaq composite jumped 47.11 points, or 0.6 percent, to 7,375.96.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks finished with a gain of 8.59 points, or 0.6 percent, to 1,556.10.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 32.39 points, or 1.2 percent.

The Dow is up 364.18 points, or 1.4 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 18.97 points, or 0.3 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 8.12 points, or 0.5 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 81.84 points, or 3.1 percent.

The Dow is up 915.79 points, or 3.7 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 472.57 points, or 6.8 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 20.59 points, or 1.3 percent.

