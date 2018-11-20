Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

November 20, 2018 4:41 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

Stocks dropped again Tuesday as losses mounted for the world’s largest technology companies. Retailers also fell, and energy companies plunged with oil prices as the market sank back into the red for the year.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 index skidded 48.84 points, or 1.8 percent, to 2,641.89.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gave up 551.80 points, or 2.2 percent, to 24,465.64.

Advertisement

The Nasdaq composite slumped 119.65 points, or 1.7 percent, to 6,908.82.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks retreated 27.53 points, or 1.8 percent, to 1,469.01.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 94.38 points, or 3.4 percent.

The Dow is down 947.58 points, or 3.7 percent.

The Nasdaq is down 339.05 points, or 4.7 percent.

The Russell 2000 is down 58.52 points, or 3.8 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 31.72 points, or 1.2 percent.

The Dow is down 253.58 points, or 1 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 5.43 points, or 0.1 percent.

The Russell 2000 is down 66.50 points, or 4.3 percent.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Technology News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

11|26 AMSUS 2018 Annual Meeting
11|27 55th Annual AOC International Symposium...
11|27 SERDP & ESTCP Symposium
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS John S. McCain leaves dry dock after repairs

Today in History

1943: FDR attends Tehran Conference