The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
Huntington Ingalls: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

November 8, 2018 7:27 am
 
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) _ Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. (HII) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $229 million.

On a per-share basis, the Newport News, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $5.29.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.14 per share.

The shipbuilder posted revenue of $2.08 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.92 billion.

Huntington Ingalls shares have fallen nearly 1 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen slightly in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HII at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HII

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

