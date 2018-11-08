Huntington Ingalls: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) _ Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. (HII) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $229 million.

On a per-share basis, the Newport News, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $5.29.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.14 per share.

The shipbuilder posted revenue of $2.08 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.92 billion.

Huntington Ingalls shares have fallen nearly 1 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen slightly in the last 12 months.

