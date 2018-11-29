Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Israeli court extends arrest of top Palestinian official

November 29, 2018 11:42 am
 
< a min read
Share       

JERUSALEM (AP) — The lawyer of a top Palestinian official in Jerusalem arrested for illegally collaborating with Palestinian security services says an Israeli court has extended his detention.

Lawyer Rami Othman says the court will hold the Palestinians’ Jerusalem governor, Adnan Ghaith, in custody until Sunday.

Ghaith and more than 30 Palestinian activists were arrested this week for allegedly supporting Palestinian security forces in violation of interim peace accords between Israel and the Palestinians.

An Israeli court ordered the release of 24 activists on bail and ordered another 10 to remain in detention.

        Insight by Verizon: Feds provide perspective on IT modernization in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The arrests, unusual in scale and made under a rarely enforced offense, appear to have been prompted by the detention of a Palestinian Jerusalemite who allegedly sold property in the city to Jews, a punishable crime under Palestinian law.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|10 Small Business Breakfast: DLA...
12|10 CLEEN III Industry Day
12|10 Writing Persuasive Federal Proposals -...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors man machine gun aboard Navy ship

Today in History

1941: Japanese forces attack Pearl Harbor