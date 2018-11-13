Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Johnson Controls selling power solutions unit for $13.2B

November 13, 2018 8:36 am
 
< a min read
Share       

Johnson Controls International PLC is selling its power solutions division to Brookfield Business Partners LP for $13.2 billion.

The power solutions business, which makes and distributes advanced battery technologies for various vehicles, posted $8 billion in revenue in fiscal 2018.

Johnson Controls CEO George Oliver said Tuesday the sale will let the company streamline its business, provide increased financial flexibility to strengthen its balance sheet, return capital to shareholders and create options in its buildings unit.

Cork, Ireland-based Johnson Controls anticipates using $3 billion to $3.5 billion of the $11.4 billion in proceeds from the sale to pay down debt.

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The deal is targeted to close by June 30, 2019.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

US Army assists with typhoon relief in Pacific Islands

Today in History

1962: JFK announces fair housing legislation