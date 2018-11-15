Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Kuwait airport suspends flights due to rain, poor weather

November 15, 2018 3:26 am
 
< a min read
Share       

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Kuwait has temporarily suspended flights to and from its international airport due to bad weather and heavy rains that have impacted visibility.

The state-run Kuwait News Agency says that incoming flights are being redirected to airports in Saudi Arabia’s eastern city of Dammam and Bahrain’s capital, Manama. Heavy rain is expected until Friday morning.

The government ordered schools, colleges and ministries to close for a second day Thursday. Footage posted on social media shows torrents sweeping away cars as sewage systems failing to drain the heavy downpour.

Elsewhere, the Saudi-aligned Al-Hayat newspaper quoted the kingdom’s Civil Defense as saying 30 people have died in recent weeks across different regions of Saudi Arabia from floods there. Saudi emergency crews say around 1,500 people have been rescued and close to 4,000 evacuated.

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Somewhere over the rainbow at Boca Chica Naval Air Station

Today in History

1963: John F. Kennedy assassinated