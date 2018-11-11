Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Large warehouse fire engulfs buildings in Seattle

November 11, 2018 2:39 am
 
SEATTLE (AP) — A large fire that began in a lumberyard warehouse in Seattle engulfed several buildings near the city’s ship canal and caused some power outages.

The city’s fire department sent multiple engines as well as fire boats to battle the blaze which began about 9 p.m. Saturday. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

The Seattle Times reports the blaze engulfed five buildings. Department spokeswoman Kristin Tinsley said the affected buildings belong to Northwest Millwork and Gascoigne Lumber. Northwest Millwork produces custom architectural woodwork. Gascoigne is a wholesale lumber company

Tinsley said at 10:25 p.m. that much of the fire was under control.

The fire department sent out an emergency alert within a half-mile radius of the fire in the city’s Queen Anne neighborhood, telling residents to close their windows and doors.

