Laureate Education: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

BALTIMORE (AP) _ Laureate Education Inc. (LAUR) on Thursday reported a loss of $94.5 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Baltimore-based company said it had a loss of 42 cents. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to 18 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 22 cents per share.

The for-profit higher education purveyor posted revenue of $787.1 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $931.5 million.

Laureate Education expects full-year revenue in the range of $3.34 billion to $3.36 billion.

Laureate Education shares have climbed 18 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 19 percent in the last 12 months.

