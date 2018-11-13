Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Lawsuit: Medical school ignored sex harassment complaints

November 13, 2018 9:29 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BALTIMORE (AP) — The University of Maryland, Baltimore, and its School of Medicine is accused of ignoring complaints of sexual harassment.

The Baltimore Sun reported Tuesday that 31-year-old Carly Goldstein accuses the institutions in a federal lawsuit of failing to stop harassment by her supervisor, Dr. Robert Crawford, who is a surgeon at the University of Maryland Medical Center and professor at the medical school.

The lawsuit says supervisors and a university investigative body disregarded the research coordinator’s complaints about unwanted advances she said Crawford made toward her between 2014 and 2017. The newspaper says three other women also complained about Crawford’s behavior, including two female surgeons who left because of the harassment.

Attorney General Brian Frosh says the lawsuit should be dismissed because Goldstein technically worked for a foundation, not the hospital.

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

___

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Health News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

US Army assists with typhoon relief in Pacific Islands

Today in History

1962: JFK announces fair housing legislation