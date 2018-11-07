MacroGenics: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) _ MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $34 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Rockville, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 81 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.29 per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $20.8 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.2 million.

MacroGenics shares have dropped 13 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $16.60, a drop of slightly more than 7 percent in the last 12 months.

