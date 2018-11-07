Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

MacroGenics: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

November 7, 2018 4:46 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) _ MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $34 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Rockville, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 81 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.29 per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $20.8 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.2 million.

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

MacroGenics shares have dropped 13 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $16.60, a drop of slightly more than 7 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MGNX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MGNX

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors usher in ship as it returns to Virginia base

Today in History

1977: President Jimmy Carter hosts shah of Iran