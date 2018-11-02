Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
ManTech: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

November 2, 2018 5:04 am
 
FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) _ ManTech International Corp. (MANT) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $21.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Fairfax, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 55 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 52 cents per share.

The defense contractor posted revenue of $497.2 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $489 million.

ManTech expects full-year earnings to be $2.05 to $2.09 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.94 billion to $1.96 billion.

ManTech shares have increased 16 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 26 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MANT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MANT

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

