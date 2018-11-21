Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Markets Right Now: US stocks climb following a 2-day rout

November 21, 2018 4:07 pm
 
2 min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

4 p.m.

U.S. stocks finished mostly higher, a break after two days of steep losses.

Technology and internet companies and retailers were responsible for most of the gains Wednesday.

        Insight by Verizon: Feds provide perspective on IT modernization in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Amazon and Microsoft each rose 1.4 percent.

Foot Locker soared 14.9 percent after turning in solid quarterly results. Software maker Autodesk climbed 9.7 percent.

Crude oil prices climbed 2.2 percent a day after sinking to their lowest level in a year.

Safe-play stocks like utilities lagged the market.

The S&P 500 index rose 8 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,649.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped less than 1 point to 24,464. The Nasdaq composite rose 63 points, or 0.9 percent, to 6,972.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 3.06 percent.

___

11:45 a.m.

Stocks are clawing higher on Wall Street following two days of steep losses that wiped out the market’s gains for the year.

Major technology companies including Apple and Microsoft rose Wednesday, and crude oil prices climbed 3.8 percent a day after sinking to their lowest level in a year.

Foot Locker soared 15.2 percent after turning in solid quarterly results. Software maker Autodesk climbed 8.7 percent.

Safe-play stocks like utilities lagged the market.

The S&P 500 index rose 25 points, or 1 percent, to 2,667.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 136 points, or 0.6 percent, to 24,604. The Nasdaq composite rose 105 points, or 1.5 percent, to 7,015.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 3.08 percent.

___

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street as big technology companies like Apple claw back some of the ground they lost in a rout over the past two days.

Apple rose 1.5 percent in early trading Wednesday and Amazon recovered 3 percent. Both are still down sharply from the highs they reached earlier in the fall.

Foot Locker soared 16.6 percent after turning in solid quarterly results.

Safe-play stocks like utilities lagged the market.

The S&P 500 index rose 15 points, or 0.6 percent, to 2,657.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 119 points, or 0.5 percent, to 24,585. The Nasdaq composite rose 80 points, or 1.1 percent, to 6,988.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 3.07 percent.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Technology News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

11|26 AMSUS 2018 Annual Meeting
11|27 SERDP & ESTCP Symposium
11|27 55th Annual AOC International Symposium...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US Army conducts Javelin training in Qatar

Today in History

1963: Johnson establishes Warren Commission