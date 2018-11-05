Markets Right Now: Banks, energy companies lead stock gains

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

4 p.m.

Stocks are closing mostly higher on Wall Street as gains for financial and energy companies outweigh weakness in the technology sector.

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway rose 4.7 percent Monday after the company announced solid results over the weekend.

Energy companies were broadly higher following an 8.6 percent spike in the price of natural gas as forecasters predicted colder weather. EOG Resources climbed 3.9 percent.

Technology companies continue to struggle. Apple fell 2.8 percent.

The S&P 500 rose 15 points, or 0.6 percent to 2,738.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 190 points, or 0.8 percent, to 25,461. The Nasdaq composite lost 28 points, or 0.4 percent, to 7,328.

Small-company stocks lagged the rest of the market.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 3.20 percent.

11:45 a.m.

Stocks are mostly higher in midday trading on Wall Street as gains for energy companies are offset by losses in other parts of the market.

A big jump in natural gas prices was helping send energy companies higher Monday. EOG Resources climbed 3.5 percent.

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway rose 4.8 percent after the company announced solid results over the weekend and said it repurchased almost $1 billion in its own stock.

Technology companies continue to struggle. Apple fell 2.4 percent.

The S&P 500 rose 3 points, or 0.1 percent to 2,727.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 116 points, or 0.5 percent, to 25,386. The Nasdaq composite lost 80 points, or 1.1 percent, to 7,277.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 3.19 percent.

9:35 a.m.

U.S. stocks are mostly higher in early trading as gains for energy companies are offset by losses in other parts of the market.

A big jump in natural gas prices was helping send energy companies higher in the early going Monday. EOG Resources climbed 4.5 percent.

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway was up 4 percent after the company announced solid results over the weekend and said it repurchased almost $1 billion in its own stock.

Technology companies continue to struggle as Apple fell 2.4 percent.

The S&P 500 rose 7 points, or 0.3 percent to 2,730.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 93 points, or 0.4 percent, to 25,367. The Nasdaq composite slipped 30 points, or 0.5 percent, to 7,323.

