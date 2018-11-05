Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
Marriott: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

November 5, 2018 4:46 pm
 
BETHESDA, Md. (AP) _ Marriott International Inc. (MAR) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $483 million.

The Bethesda, Maryland-based company said it had profit of $1.38 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.70 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.31 per share.

The hotel company posted revenue of $5.05 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.37 billion.

Marriott expects full-year earnings to be $6.15 to $6.18 per share.

Marriott shares have fallen 11 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has increased slightly more than 2 percent. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $120.68, a decrease of nearly 1 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MAR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MAR

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

