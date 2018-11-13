Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

National Grid to use ‘noise cannon’ to scare away crows

November 13, 2018 9:12 am
 
< a min read
Share       

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (AP) — After all else failed, National Grid is bringing in a cannon to scare away the hundreds of crows that have been hanging around an electrical substation in Massachusetts.

Don’t worry, no birds will be hurt. The utility says the propane cannon being fired off in North Adams this week doesn’t shoot projectiles, just makes a lot of noise that annoys the crows.

The utility said Monday it wants to get rid of the birds because there is a potential for a power loss if a crow lands on the wrong piece of equipment, and their droppings are corrosive.

National Grid says the cannon will be fired off between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. starting Tuesday and will keep going until Saturday.

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Police have warned area residents.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Army Rangers complete helocast insertion in Hawaii

Today in History

1942: U.S. Coast Guard Women's Reserve authorized