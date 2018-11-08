NII: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

RESTON, Va. (AP) _ NII Holdings Inc. (NIHD) on Thursday reported a loss of $41 million in its third quarter.

The Reston, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 50 cents per share.

The provider of wireless service in Latin America under the Nextel brand posted revenue of $141.7 million in the period.

NII shares have risen seventeenfold since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased sixteenfold in the last 12 months.

