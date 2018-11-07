Novavax: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (AP) _ Novavax Inc. (NVAX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $44.6 million in its third quarter.

The Gaithersburg, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for a loss of 12 cents per share.

The vaccine maker posted revenue of $7.7 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $10.2 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company’s shares hit $1.97. A year ago, they were trading at $1.12.

