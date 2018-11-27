Listen Live Sports

Official: 1 dead, 3 hurt after inmate work van hit on I-70

November 27, 2018 5:14 pm
 
MYERSVILLE, Md. (AP) — An official says one inmate is dead and three others are injured after a crash along Interstate 70 in western Maryland.

Maryland State Police say a tractor trailer swerved onto the right shoulder Tuesday morning and hit a trailer connected to a Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services van, then struck at least two of six inmates working beside the highway. Two other inmates were hit by debris.

Police say a 34-year-old man was killed in the crash and a 24-year-old man was seriously injured. Two others had less serious injuries.

In a statement, DPSCS Secretary Stephen Moyer says all safety precautions were in place. He calls it a tragedy for the inmates and their loved ones and a “sad day” for the department.

