Omega Healthcare Investors: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

HUNT VALLEY, Md. (AP) _ Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI) on Monday reported a key measure of profitability in its third quarter, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. The results beat Wall Street expectations.

The real estate investment trust, based in Hunt Valley, Maryland, said it had funds from operations of $162.6 million, or 77 cents per share, in the period.

The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of 76 cents per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

Advertisement

The company said it had net income of $56.6 million, or 28 cents per share.

The health care real estate investment trust posted revenue of $221.9 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $220.8 million.

Omega Healthcare Investors expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $3.03 to $3.06 per share.

The company’s shares have increased 19 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 15 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OHI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OHI

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.