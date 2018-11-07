Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Osiris: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

November 7, 2018 7:43 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

COLUMBIA, Md. (AP) _ Osiris Therapeutics Inc. (OSIR) on Wednesday reported profit of $4.2 million in its third quarter.

The Columbia, Maryland-based company said it had net income of 12 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to 11 cents per share.

The developer of treatments using adult human mesenchymal stem cells posted revenue of $36.5 million in the period.

Osiris shares have risen 67 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $10, a rise of 71 percent in the last 12 months.

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OSIR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OSIR

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Afghan-born soldier, linguist returns home to advise US security forces

Today in History

1977: President Jimmy Carter hosts shah of Iran