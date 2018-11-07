Osiris: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBIA, Md. (AP) _ Osiris Therapeutics Inc. (OSIR) on Wednesday reported profit of $4.2 million in its third quarter.

The Columbia, Maryland-based company said it had net income of 12 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to 11 cents per share.

The developer of treatments using adult human mesenchymal stem cells posted revenue of $36.5 million in the period.

Osiris shares have risen 67 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $10, a rise of 71 percent in the last 12 months.

