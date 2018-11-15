Listen Live Sports

Parents charged with using kids’ identities to rack up debt

November 15, 2018 2:08 pm
 
BATH, N.Y. (AP) — New York State Police say a couple racked up nearly $10,000 in unpaid utility bills and credit card debts using the man’s son’s name, destroying his credit rating.

Authorities on Thursday say 44-year-old Thomas Cash and his wife, 39-year-old Alisha Cash, were arrested in Madison County, Alabama, and extradited to face fraud charges in New York. Both are in Steuben County Jail. It could not be determined if they have a lawyer.

Investigators say the couple opened numerous accounts over five years while living in Hammondsport, New York, using the identities of their three children under 18 who didn’t live with them.

Police say they racked up nearly $10,000 in unpaid utility bills. The children were unaware of the scheme until one applied for a loan.

