Permit halted for Atlantic Coast Pipeline to cross streams

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has halted a permit for construction of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported Wednesday that the Corps suspended a permit for crossing streams. The pipeline is slated to carry natural gas through the states of West Virginia, Virginia and North Carolina.

The suspension follows a court decision that halted the permit for water crossings in two West Virginia counties. Environmental groups have raised concerns about aquatic life and water quality. The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will hear arguments in the case in January.

Dominion, one of the companies behind the project, said it volunteered to halt the project as issues are resolved before the court. The company said it does not expect the project’s schedule to be affected.

Information from: Richmond Times-Dispatch, http://www.richmond.com

