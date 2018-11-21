Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Permit halted for Atlantic Coast Pipeline to cross streams

November 21, 2018 5:41 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has halted a permit for construction of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported Wednesday that the Corps suspended a permit for crossing streams. The pipeline is slated to carry natural gas through the states of West Virginia, Virginia and North Carolina.

The suspension follows a court decision that halted the permit for water crossings in two West Virginia counties. Environmental groups have raised concerns about aquatic life and water quality. The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will hear arguments in the case in January.

Dominion, one of the companies behind the project, said it volunteered to halt the project as issues are resolved before the court. The company said it does not expect the project’s schedule to be affected.

        Insight by Verizon: Feds provide perspective on IT modernization in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

___

Information from: Richmond Times-Dispatch, http://www.richmond.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Technology News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

11|26 AMSUS 2018 Annual Meeting
11|27 SERDP & ESTCP Symposium
11|27 55th Annual AOC International Symposium...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US Army conducts Javelin training in Qatar

Today in History

1963: Johnson establishes Warren Commission