Philadelphia airport back in service after power outage

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia International Airport is back in service after a power outage caused flight delays and cancellations.

The outage occurred in the tower around 7 p.m. Monday and power wasn’t restored for 40 minutes. However, the Federal Aviation Administration placed a ground stop on incoming and outgoing flights until the system could be rebooted.

Operations returned to normal by 9 p.m.

