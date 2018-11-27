Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Pipeline company to pay $122K for environmental violations

November 27, 2018 12:55 pm
 
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A company building a natural gas pipeline in West Virginia has agreed to pay $122,350 for environmental violations.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail cited a consent order made public Monday in reporting that Columbia Gas Transmission agreed to pay the amount to the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection for 16 violations while building the Mountaineer Xpress Pipeline.

Columbia Gas Transmission is a subsidiary of TransCanada and will operate the Mountaineer Xpress Pipeline when it’s completed.

TransCanada spokesman Scott Castleman said the company implemented measures to address each environmental issue as it arose and has accepted the draft consent order.

The pipeline is one of many being built in the region and would run 170 miles (274 kilometers) from Marshall County to Wayne County.

