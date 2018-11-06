Listen Live Sports

Playa Hotels: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

November 6, 2018
 
FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) _ Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (PLYA) on Tuesday reported a loss of $5.4 million in its third quarter.

The Fairfax, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 7 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 4 cents per share.

The developer and operator of all-inclusive resorts posted revenue of $142.8 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $133.3 million.

Playa Hotels shares have fallen 16 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $9.11, a drop of 11 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PLYA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PLYA

