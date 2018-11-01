Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Restaurant owner gets jail for sexually harassing workers

November 1, 2018 11:23 am
 
< a min read
Share       

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (AP) — The owner of an upstate New York restaurant who sexually harassed employees has been sentenced to six months in jail.

The Post-Star of Glens Falls reports 65-year-old Jonathan LaRock, of Moreau, was sentenced Wednesday to six months in the Warren County Jail followed by six years’ probation. LaRock pleaded guilty in September to 26 counts of forcible touching and unlawful imprisonment.

LaRock was arrested last year after a 17-year-old employee at LaRock’s Howard Johnson restaurant in Lake George told police she had been sexually harassed. An investigation revealed LaRock had routinely propositioned and sexually harassed female employees for years.

One of the victims testified that she had “panic attacks and nightmares” for months after the assault.

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

LaRock is the owner of what’s believed to be the nation’s last Howard Johnson restaurant.

___

Information from: The Post-Star, http://www.poststar.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors pose for a command photo aboard naval ship

Today in History

1906: Roosevelt makes first presidential trip abroad