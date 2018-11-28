Listen Live Sports

Salesforce and Burlington climb while Tiffany drops

November 28, 2018 4:34 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Wednesday:

Tiffany & Co., down $12.41 to $92.54

The luxury retailer reported weak sales as spending by Chinese tourists decreased.

J.M. Smucker Co., down $7.90 to $101.28

The jam and packaged food maker cut its annual profit and sales forecasts after a weak quarterly report.

Salesforce.com Inc., up $13.10 to $140.64

The customer service management software maker posted a larger profit and more revenue than analysts expected.

D.R. Horton Inc., down $1.02 to $37.32

Homebuilders continued to sink after the Commerce Department said new home sales fell again in October.

Burlington Stores Inc., up $19 to $167.56

The discount retailer raised its annual forecasts after a strong third quarter.

Western Digital Corp., down 53 cents to $48.15

The hard drive maker said Chief Financial Officer Mark Long will leave the company June 1.

Chico’s FAS Inc., down $2.53 to $4.79

The clothing company reported weak results and cut its forecasts, and said the president of its namesake brand is leaving.

Papa John’s International Inc., down $3.89 to $47.88

The pizza chain continued to slump after the Wall Street Journal reported that Trian Fund Management has decided not to buy it.

