Sotherly Hotels: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) _ Sotherly Hotels Inc. (SOHO) on Tuesday reported a loss of $1.6 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Williamsburg, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 23 cents.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $41.4 million in the period.

Sotherly Hotels expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.01 to $1.05 per share, with revenue in the range of $175.7 million to $178.1 million.

Sotherly Hotels shares have risen 11 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 19 percent in the last 12 months.

