Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Spirit Airlines jumps while United Technologies tumbles

November 27, 2018 4:54 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Tuesday:

United Technologies Corp., down $5.30 to $122.68

The conglomerate said it will split into three smaller companies and won’t buy back stock during the breakup.

General Motors Co., down 96 cents to $36.69

        Insight by Verizon: Feds provide perspective on IT modernization in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

President Donald Trump said the White House is “looking at cutting all GM subsidies” after the automaker announced plant closures.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., down $1.58 to $51.15

The company said a combination of two cancer drugs didn’t improve survival in patients with lung cancer.

Tesla Inc., down $2.08 to $343.92

Reuters reported that the electric car maker’s sales in China dropped in October.

Spirit Airlines Inc., up $7.78 to $58.76

The budget airline said it expects strong revenue growth in the fourth quarter.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc., up $8.28 to $183.29

The restaurant chain reported a larger quarterly profit than analysts expected.

Maxim Integrated Products Inc., up $2.22 to $55.60

The chipmaker will be added to the S&P 500 index on Monday.

Verizon Communications Inc., up $1.48 to $60.65

Internet, media and communications did better than the rest of the market Tuesday after a long struggle.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Technology News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|4 Security Cooperation Management...
12|5 Combat Systems Symposium
12|5 Offset-East Symposium
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors rig barricade during flight deck drill

Today in History

1790: US Congress moves to Philadelphia