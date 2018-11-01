Listen Live Sports

State sues operator over conditions at Petersburg landfill

November 1, 2018 1:46 pm
 
PETERSBURG, Va. (AP) — Virginia officials are suing over what they say are significant, repeated waste-management violations at a Petersburg landfill.

Attorney General Mark Herring and the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality announced their lawsuit against The CFS Group Disposal and Recycling Services on Thursday.

Among the alleged violations are that the company exceeded the permitted waste pile height at the Tri City Landfill and failed to properly maintain its stormwater control system. The lawsuit says violations continued despite multiple warnings.

The Progress-Index reports residents have raised issues about the landfill, including about odor and unsightliness, for some time.

A spokeswoman for Georgia-based Meridian Waste, which bought CFS about a year ago, said she couldn’t comment directly on the lawsuit. But she said it deals with “inherited” issues the company will continue to address.

