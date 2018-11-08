Strategic Education: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

HERNDON, Va. (AP) _ Strategic Education, Inc. (STRA) on Thursday reported a third-quarter loss of $52.8 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Herndon, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of $2.97 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were 92 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 71 cents per share.

The for-profit education company posted revenue of $160.9 million in the period.

Strategic Education shares have increased 50 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 41 percent in the last 12 months.

