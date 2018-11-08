Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Strategic Education: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

November 8, 2018 6:44 am
 
< a min read
Share       

HERNDON, Va. (AP) _ Strategic Education, Inc. (STRA) on Thursday reported a third-quarter loss of $52.8 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Herndon, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of $2.97 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were 92 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 71 cents per share.

The for-profit education company posted revenue of $160.9 million in the period.

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Strategic Education shares have increased 50 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 41 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on STRA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/STRA

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Afghan-born soldier, linguist returns home to advise US security forces

Today in History

1977: President Jimmy Carter hosts shah of Iran