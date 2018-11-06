Supernus: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) _ Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SUPN) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $28 million.

The Rockville, Maryland-based company said it had profit of 52 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 43 cents per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $103 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $100.6 million.

Supernus shares have climbed 4.5 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $41.65, an increase of slightly more than 1 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SUPN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SUPN

