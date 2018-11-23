Listen Live Sports

Tesla, Concho Resources fall; Overstock jumps

November 23, 2018 1:19 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Friday:

Rockwell Collins Inc., up $11.86 to $141.54

Chinese regulators have conditionally approved the sale of the maker of communications and aviation electronics systems to United Technologies Corp.

Tesla Inc., down $12.36 to $325.83

The electric auto maker said it intends to cut prices for its Model X and Model S vehicles in China to make them more affordable.

Concho Resources Inc., down $8.54 to $126.97

U.S. crude oil prices fell to the lowest level in more than a year, weighing on energy stocks.

Overstock.com Inc., up $3.95 to $20.93

The Wall Street Journal reported that the e-commerce company plans to sell its retail business to focus exclusively on blockchain.

Campbell Soup Co., up $1.00 to $40.52

Packaged food and beverage makers rose along with other consumer goods companies.

L Brands Inc., up 61 cents to $29.98

The operator of Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works got a boost from Black Friday, the traditional start of the holiday shopping season.

Ziopharm Oncology Inc., up 11 cents to $3.42

Smaller and more U.S.-focused companies did better than the rest of the market.

Delta Air Lines Inc., up $1.24 to $57.21

Airlines climbed Friday as U.S. crude oil prices declined sharply.

